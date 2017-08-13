IUI workshop conducted by APGL in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh: Indian Fertility Society (IFS) and Association of private gynecologists Lucknow (APGL) together organized a workshop on IUI master class yesterday in Lucknow.

Dr Sonu Talwar from New Delhi was the chief guest of the IUI workshop and the session was attended by about 125 gynecologists.

The President of the association and renowned IVF expert Dr Gita Khanna went on to say that IUI is used as a first line of treatment in many sub futile couples who otherwise will be submitted to unnecessary ART (artificial reproductive treatment). About 20 percent of such couples exist in society.

She further went on to say that IUI is a simple, safe, less invasive and requires inexpensive infrastructure.