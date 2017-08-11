Ivanka participation confirmed in Global Entrepreneurship Summit

CHENNAI: In reaction to Narendra Modi’s tweet last night, US President Donald Trump announced his daughter Ivanka Trump’s involvement in the Global Entrepreneurship Summit at Hyderabad from November 28.

Looks like Ivanka is quite happy with the development, saying: “Honoreo to lead the US delegation to #GES2017 in India & meet with Prime Minister Modi & passionate entrepreneurs from around the globe!”

In response, Indian Prime Minister retweeted both Ivanka and Trump’s tweets.

Talking about the three-day summit, its main objective is to bring together entrepreneurs from the two countries. The US delegation is going to head Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Modi first gave invitation to Ivanka when he visited Washington in June.

The event is being organised by the NITI Aayog alongside the ministry of external affairs.