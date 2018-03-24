Jacqueline Fernandez rushed to hospital after injury during shoot

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was rushed to the hospital after she suffered an eye injury while shooting for high-intensity action sequences for her upcoming 'Race 3' in Abu Dhabi. According to reports, she was discharged after sometime after receiving primary treatment but had to be taken to doctor earlier keeping in mind the sensitivity of the body part. Jacqueline returned to the sets soon after her visit to the hospital to continue her scheduled scene. Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the…

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was rushed to the hospital after she suffered an eye injury while shooting for high-intensity action sequences for her upcoming ‘Race 3’ in Abu Dhabi.

According to reports, she was discharged after sometime after receiving primary treatment but had to be taken to doctor earlier keeping in mind the sensitivity of the body part.

Jacqueline returned to the sets soon after her visit to the hospital to continue her scheduled scene.

Producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed the news and said, “Yes, it was a minor injury. Jacqueline is hurt above the eye while playing squash. She is better now and has resumed shooting.”