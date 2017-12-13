Jacqueline Fernandez to enter into new business soon, restaurant in Sri Lanka

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to open a restaurant in Sri Lanka. The former Sri Lanka has often expressed her desire to go back to her roots and this looks like her first step towards it.

Excited about her new project, Jacqueline stated that she always had this in mind but could not take time off to set it up. We also hear that the actress will personally look into the design and interiors of the hotel. Jacqueline will launch this restaurant by mid-June.

Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in ‘Kick’ with Salman Khan post which she will be playing a double role in Arjun Rampal, Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Roy’.