Jahnvi Kapoor & sisters faces wrath of trolls for posting birthday pics after Sridevi’s death

Mumbai: Bollywood late veteran actress Sridevi’s elder daughter Jahnvi Kapoor who turned 21 on Tuesday ie 6th March, celebrated her birthday in an intimate gathering hosted by half-sister Anshula Kapoor. Just 10 days after Sridevi’s death, Janhvi’s birthday was the first time in days that the Internet spotted her smiling in photos from her birthday while a bunch of internet surfers found it inappropriate for Janhvi to celebrate her birthday during the mourning period of Sridevi’s death.

Not just Janhvi, but the other Kapoors who were with her on her 21st birthday – Khushi (Sridevi’s younger daughter), Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya, Jahaan and Anshula Kapoor – were also trolled for sharing the birthday photos on social media. Janhvi’s half-sister Anshula (daughter of Boney Kapoor and Mona Shourie) planned a close-knit family dinner for the aspiring actress on her birthday.

“What’s the hurry to celebrate the b day just 1 week after cremation, they could not postpone their celebration after 13 days is so surprising, moving on is important but please at least wait for the mourning period to get over. Nobody is asking them to be sad and crying all the time. It’s the timing of posting such a pic is what is odd,” wrote an user on a group photo of the Kapoor cousins shared by Sonam.

While another added: “Touchwood, but if I would have lost (someone close), I would not be smiling for photos the way she is doing. No offence for anyone here.”

Such comments are not restricted to Sonam’s post but also arrived in plenty on photos Instagrammed by Anshula and Maheep Kapoor (Sanjay Kapoor’s wife).

Another comment on Sonam’s post highlighted how Sonam should have restrained from sharing photos of Janhvi’s birthday: “The problem is not the celebration but the self-awareness of being a celebrity. Your family have been in the spotlight for decades now but you still haven’t learned the responsibility of being public figures. If you wanted to cut a dozen of cakes then go ahead do it privately not showing off to the world upsetting fans who are still mourning the death of someone from YOUR FAMILY!”