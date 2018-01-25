Jaipur Literature Festival begins, Vasundhara Raje skips the launch

Zee Jaipur Literature Festival began today as Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje gave it a miss and didn’t turned for the inauguration ceremony.

The festival, that will witness over 200 sessions on themes ranging from fiction and non-fiction to journalism and travel writing over the course of five days, was inaugurated by former Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva and British-born American essayist and novelist Pico Iyer.

Festival producer Sanjoy Roy in his address urged the visitors to realise the potential and significance of culture. “We know that art and culture is the driving force of our society. It is crucial in contemporary times that citizens understand the importance of culture, he said.

Roy also mentioned that dissent has a crucial role to play in any democracy, but maintained that “it is safe” only “as long as it is expressed within the bounds of the law”.

“Writers and artists live in worlds of imagination. Fringe groups may not agree with every book that a writer writes, every film that a filmmaker makes, every artwork that an artist produces but they give their lives in bringing these precious works to life,” he said.

Meanwhile, with the Shri Rajput Karni Sena going on a rampage in many parts of the country against Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Padmaavat”, the authorities are taking additional precautions to prevent any untoward incident.

Notably, Mahipal Singh, the president of the fringe group has warned that they will be protesting against the presence of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prashoon Joshi at the festival.