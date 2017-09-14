James Anderson replaces Ravindra Jadeja as No. 1 Test bowler

England fast bowler James Anderson claimed the No. 1 spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers, replacing Ravindra Jadeja, with 896 points on Sunday.

Jadeja is now on the second spot in the list with 884 points followed by his Indian teammate Ravichadran Ashwin at 852 points.

In the just-concluded Test series against West Indies, Anderson finished 19 wickets over the three matches, which includes a seven-wicket haul in the second innings of the third Test that culminated on Saturday with England winning by nine wickets.

Anderson also claimed his 500th Test wicket during the third and final Test, becoming only the sixth bowler in Test history to do so.

Anderson is the third fast bowler and the first Englishman in the elite 500-club which includes legends like Sri Lankan Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Australia’s Shane Warne (708), India’s Anil Kumble (619), Glenn McGrath (563) and West Indies’ Courtney Walsh (519).

Anderson is also the leading wicket-taker since the start of this decade with 352 scalps followed by Sri Lanka’s Ragana Herath (319) and teammate Stuart Broad (314).

On Saturday, day three of the final Test that turned out to be the final day, Anderson returned with career-best figures of 7/42 in his 129th Test.

In the Test batting rankings, Steve Smith held the top spot with a massive 936 points while Joe Root trailed him by 47 points.

In the Test rankings for all-rounders, Shakib Al Hasan stayed on top with 455 points, followed by Jadeja and Ashwin. English all-rounder Ben Stokes was on the fourth spot with 395 points.