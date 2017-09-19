Jammu-Srinagar highway closed due to landslides

AMMU: According to the information given by the police, Landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar highway has shut the strategic road link to the landlocked Kashmir Valley.

The landslides occurred on the highway’s Ramsoo sector. “A clearance operation has started and the highway is expected to be restored later Tuesday,” the police said.

The nearly 300-km-long highway is the only major road link between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country.