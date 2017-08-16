Janipur: Harsh Dev invited as Chief Guest to lead “Shobha Yatra” on Janamashtami

Jammu: Jai Krishan Temple Committee invited the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP), Mr. Harsh Dev Singh and former Education Minister as chief guest to lead the ‘Shobha Yatra’ on the festival of Janamashtami at Jammu’s Janipur and was accompanied by Mr. Gagan Pratap Singh who is also the spokesperson of JKNPP.

Following the prayers at the temple, the idol of Lord Krishna was mounted on a well decorated chariot which got flocked around by hundreds of local residents. Mr. Harsh Dev garlanded the revered idol amid conch blow (Shankh Naad) and Arti rituals before leading the impressive Shobha Yatra. The tableaux featured religious procession after circumambulating through the lanes and markets of Janipur finally culminated at the said temple and reinstated the idol inside with religious traditions and customs.

While greeting the imminent and notable citizens on the auspicious day, Mr. Harsh Dev Singh said that it was a coincident that “Janamashtami” and Independence Day occurred on the same day augmenting the fervor and gaiety among the people. He said that Janmashtami, the birthday of Lord Krishna was celebrated with great devotion in India and considered as one of the holiest festivals in the Hindu religion.

Harsh stated: “Sri Krishna is considered as the most powerful human incarnations of the Lord Vishnu. The sole objective of Sri Krishna’s birth was to free the earth from the evilness of demons. He played an important role in Mahabharata and propagated the theory of “Bhakti” and “Good Karma” which are narrated deeply in the holy Bhagwat Geeta.”

Describing Lord Krishna as a symbol of righteousness, Mr. Harsh Dev Singh went on to say that people consider him as God, leader, hero, protector, philosopher, teacher and friend all rolled into one. He also stated that the deity had influenced the Indian thought, life and culture in myriad ways.

Explaining the story of Lord Krishna’s birth, Harsh further went on to say: “Lord Krishna has influenced not only Hindu religion and philosophy but also its mysticism and literature besides painting and sculpture, dance and music, and all aspects of Indian folklore.”

Mr. Singh further maintained that the story of Krishna’s birth and childhood called “Bal Leela” was a staple of classical Indian drama which still continued to mesmerize the domestic and International audience.

He revealed that in the West, the followers of Lord Krishna were often associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness also known as the “Hare Krishna movement” and its chanting followers could often be seen in parks and other public spaces.

Prominent among those who were present in the Shobha Yatra included Mahant Dutt Raj, Thakur Ranjeet Singh, Kiran Wattal, Parshotam Verma, Jeevan Kholi, Anil Kholi, Satish Mahajan besides others.