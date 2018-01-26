Javed Akhtar questions ‘Padmaavat’ protests

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar after seeing the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial “Padmaavat” along with wife Shabana Azmi said that questioned that why protesters are against this film that pays “homage to the valour and integrity of the Rajput community.”

“I saw the film and I feel it is among the most accomplished achievements I’ve seen in Indian cinema in recent times. I fail to understand what the protesters are protesting against,” asked Akhtar. “The film is a passionate unadulterated homage to the valour and integrity of the Rajput community. Not a word, not a frame in the film is an insult to the community.

In fact it is insulting to the film to suggest that it in any way insults the very community it honours,” he added. Shabana too was excited after watching the film and said it should be India’s nominee for the Oscars.

“It is a film that should be sent as India’s entry to the Oscars. My heart was filled with pride while watching ‘Padmaavat’. It is a film for every Indian. I was completely drawn in by the storytelling. It is spectacular and spell-binding,” he said.