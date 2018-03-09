Jayant Sinha talks of Job creation

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha today went on to say that India is witnessing a major upsurge in job creation, not in the traditional economy but in the new economy and cited the example of cab aggregators Ola and Uber who created lakhs of jobs in the past year. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha was addressing a session titled "Democracy, Demography, Demand: The Mystery of the Missing Jobs" at the India Today Conclave here.…

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha was addressing a session titled “Democracy, Demography, Demand: The Mystery of the Missing Jobs” at the India Today Conclave here.

“There is a tremendous upsurge in job creation, not in the traditional economy but in the new economy, in entrepreneurship,” Sinha said.

“For instance, Ola and Uber have given employment to 10 lakh drivers. So, I would say it is not about the missing jobs..it is about the missing data,” the Minister said.