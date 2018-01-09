Jhanvi Kapoor grabs headlines again, here’s the reason!

Mumbai. Daughter of Sridevi, Jhanvi Kapoor has been spotted sweating out hard for her upcoming bollywood project ‘Dhadak’ in which see will be sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Kapoor. Fitness has been the top most priority for the star-studded projects in the recent past accompanied by thrilling performances of the newcomers.

Jhanvi knows how to be in a glam centric surrounding and is very much active in making her strong social media presence and this time its her workout mode that has been the talk of the tinsel town.



