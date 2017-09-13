Jhanvi Kapoor to make her Bollywood debut soon!

Mumbai: Daughter of yesteryear superstar Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in the hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat opposite Ishaan Khatter.

If sources are to be believed, the movie is expected to go on floors in November this year. The movie is helmed by Shashank Khaitan.

“As a father, I would wish her the best. She is very hardworking and focused. I am sure like her mother she will be loved by all and I would seek everybody’s love for her,” said Boney Kapoor.

He also said that, “I hope she comes up to everybody’s expectations and when the time will come, all people will know it automatically.”

The film will be produced under Karan Johar’s home banner Dharma Productions.