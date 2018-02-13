Jhulan Goswami ruled out of T20I series against South Africa

Jhulan Goswami, the veteran Indian pacer, has been ruled out of the five-match T20I series against South Africa with a heel injury. Having been advised rest for two weeks, Jhulan will consult a foot specialist before undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

“Ms Goswami suffered a heel injury and underwent an MRI scan on Monday, February 12, 2018. The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with a local doctor felt that she needs rest for a couple of weeks to avoid any further impact on the bone. Upon her return, Ms Goswami will consult a foot expert and will undergo her rehab process at the NCA in Bengaluru,” stated a BCCI release on Tuesday (February 13).

Jhulan, who recently became the first woman cricketer to reach the milestone of 200 ODI wickets, was the second highest wicket-taker during India’s 2-1 ODI series triumph. The series victory lifted India to the second spot in the ICC Women’s Championship.

The T20I series against South Africa gets underway on February 13, while the last match of the series will be played on February 24. India’s next international assignment is against Australia, with the first of three ICC Women’s Championship matches beginning on March 12.

It is a busy calendar for India as they will also host Australia and England in a T20I tri-series in March, followed by three ODIs against England at home.