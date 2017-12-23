Jio has a new prepaid plan for you, check out the benefits

The telecom operator Jio has announced their two new prepaid plans with names ‘Happy New Year 2018 plans’. These plans are aimed at customers with limited budgets. Jio has priced these two plans at Rs 199 and Rs 299 respectively.

Under the Rs 299 plan, Jio offers 2GB data per day along with free voice calling and access to all Jio apps. Designed for customers with higher data consumption, these plans come with a validity of 28 days.

In the Rs 199 plan, Jio offers 1.2 GB 4G data per day for a validity period of 28 days. That means users can theoretically get 33.6GB of high-speed data, at an effective cost of less than Rs. 6 per GB, apart from the free voice calling and other benefits included in other Jio plans. Both the plans are now available on My Jio app and the users can also get them from their retailer.

Apart from these plans, Jio continues to offer other plans with varying data benefits. The Rs. 149 plan with a validity period of 28 days gets you 4GB data in all and is aimed at those with limited data needs.

The Rs. 399 plan with 70 days of validity, the Rs. 459 Jio plan with 84 days validity and the Jio 499 plan with 91 days validity all come with 1GB of high-speed data per day.