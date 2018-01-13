Jio Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018 begins

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation organised Jio Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018 was today inaugurated by its Brand Ambassador, Devendra Fadnavis, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Jay kumar Rawal, Hon’ble Minister of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra at the sprawling Jio Gardens.

Other guests including Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and PiyushGoyal, Minister of Railways and Coal, Government of India, the Guests of Honour were also present.

MTDC established in the year 1956 has come a long way from the inception and has been involved in the development and maintenance of the various tourist activities in the State of Maharashtra. The Jio Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018 is already one of the biggest initiatives by MTDC and are determined to make it make it even bigger in the coming years.

The opening ceremony showcased powerhouse live performances by Rekha Bhardwaj, an award-winning Indian singer and live performer – who sings in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and Punjabi “Morya”, a group/band playing Traditional Percussion Instruments (i.e. Dhol, Taasha etc…) based on typical Puneri theme, and Varun & Shivani, India’s favorite contemporary duo who won millions of hearts with their breathtaking lifts and tricks and unique contemporary moves on Indian television; to set forth the mood of this scintillating evening.

Speaking at the inauguration, DevendraFadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, “It gives me great pleasure to inaugurate India’s first ever citywide festival, the Jio Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018. It is another attempt by your government to improve the quality of life of its citizens. It is a feather in the cap of Maharashtra that such a vast initiative should be conceptualized and then created in our state. It is by far the most inclusive effort undertaken by anyone to involve citizens at multiple locations and it is our belief that the JioMumbai Shopping Festival, in the years to come, will become a destination to visit for global travelers. This platform also provides a stage to small entrepreneurs and craftsmen to showcase their talent. On the behalf of my government, I extend a warm welcome to the traders and others who are participating in Mumbai Shopping Festival”.