Jio Phone bookings exceed 6 Million, delivery for phone to start Sep 21

Reliance Jio has managed to garner a record over 6 million Jio Phone bookings within a day, as per the information given by the sources that are known to be close to the company.

The bookings for the Jio Phone began on August 24, and continued till early on August 26 before the company stopped taking Jio Phone pre-orders, both online and offline.

Apparently the 6 million Jio Phone bookings exceeded the Reliance Jio’s expectations, even though Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced at the time of unveiling the handset that company aims to deliver 5 million units per week.

Earlier, Reliance Jio had halted bookings for its first feature phone saying “millions” had already booked the Jio phone, but it did not give a concrete figure. Apart from the 6 million bookings, an additional 10 million people have registered interest in the device via the Keep Me Posted form on the company’s site, Gadgets 360 has learned.

Reliance Jio reportedly aims to sell 100 million units of Jio Phone in the first year and another 100 million units the next year. With these 200 million units, the company would be able to bring on board consumers who did not join the Jio telecom network that was launched last year, likely due to the prohibitive costs of smartphones.

Jio Phone deliveries will start on Navratri, which begins on September 21 this year, the sources say. This will end the confusion about the Jio Phone delivery date as the company has not officially given a schedule yet, except that it will start shipping sometime in September.