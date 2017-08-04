Jio Phone likely to introduce a tailored version of WhatsApp

Contrary to the earlier reports, Reliance Jio is likely to introduce a tailored version of WhatsApp but discussions with WhatsApp regarding this matter are still in its initial stages. It is speculated that both the companies are planning to design a version of WhatsApp which will work on Jio Phone.

A Jio source disclosed this news by saying: “The talks are on. We already have a relationship with Facebook…There are technical challenges. A version (of WhatsApp) is needed that will work optimally on the Jio Phone.”

The reason why Jio Phone cannot support WhatsApp is that this feature phone runs on KaiOS, a forked version of the Firefox operating system and that is why WhatsApp need to launch a new toned down version of WhatsApp.

Introducing WhatsApp to Jio Phones will surely bring more popularity to the phone as this messaging app has gained a huge reach among the masses since its launch in India and the Mukesh Ambani headed company is in no mood to leave this giant messaging App aside.