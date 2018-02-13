Jio Phone to be available with Facebook app tomorrow

After announcing various affordable offers and internet packs with 4G connections to its customers, Reliance Jio yet again is up with amazing information for all of its Jio Phone users and the good news is that from tomorrow official Facebook app will be available to download in Jio Phone.

The Facebook for Jio Phone app offers support for push notifications, video, and external links in sync with the version available on smartphones. The Facebook app also supports the Jio Phone’s cursor function for features such as News Feed and Photos.

With this announcement, Facebook becomes the first third-party social media app to be available on JioPhone’s custom KaiOS. There have been previous workarounds to get other apps like WhatsApp on to the handset.

“JioPhone is the world’s most affordable smartphone built with transformational technology especially for Indians to migrate from a feature phone to a smartphone. As promised, JioPhone will be home to the world’s leading applications, starting with Facebook. Jio, the world’s largest mobile data network, is built to empower every Indian with the power of data and JioPhone is an integral part of this Jio movement,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio.

“We are excited about our partnership with Jio and the opportunity to provide the best possible Facebook experience for millions of people using JioPhone. Working with partners like Jio, we want to make sure everyone, everywhere has the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of being connected,” said Francisco Varela, Vice President of Mobile Partnerships, Facebook.”

The Jio Phone recently became the highest selling feature phone in India in Q4 2017, according to IDC’s Quarterly Mobile Tracker report as well as CMR’s India Monthly Mobile Handset Market Review of 2017. Reliance Industries also became the biggest seller of feature phones in the same quarter, according to IDC.