Jio to offer this on recharge of 399 or above!

The chairman of Reliance Industry Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio has yet again come up with an outstanding cashback offer for its Jio customers and this time the company is providing 200% cashback offer on every recharge of 399 or above.

RJio website says; get up to 200% cash back worth Rs 799 on recharge of Rs 399 which provides 1.5GB per day of 3G/4G data for a validity period of 84 days.

The offer is available from Rs 398 or above plans from February 1 to February 15, 2018.

The cashback of RJio is segregated in two parts.

Firstly, 100% cashback vouchers from Jio i.e. Rs 400 of cashback in form of vouchers (Rs 50X8).

You can check the status of the 100% cashback vouchers of Rs 400 (Rs.50*8) on MyJio app under “My Vouchers” section.

Secondly, 100% instant cashback from selected TPA wallets i.e. upto Rs 399 cashback if you recharge from selected wallets.

This gets credited instantly and can be checked on the respective Third Party Aggregator wallet app website.

Jio has partnered with leading digital wallets like amazon pay, Paytm, Mobikwik, PhonePE, Bhim Pay and Freecharge.

Additionally, 100% SuperCash Mobikwik Hotel voucher worth Rs 2500, and 50% cash back worth Rs 150 on first time movie booking is also available on RJio.

You can buy vouchers (Plan MRP 398 or above) using MyJio by going to ‘My Voucher’ section. These vouchers can then be transferred to your dear ones.

One can recharge from MyJio app, Jio.com, Jio Stores, Reliance Digital, Partner Retail stores and selected wallets.

A customer can do 25 recharges. However, 200% cashback offer can only be availed on 5 recharges.

This would be RJio’s second cashback offer on recharge of Rs 399 or above.

Earlier on December 26, 2017, RJio launched “Surprise Cashback” offer to lure its customers. Under the scheme, any Jio prime customers could avail surprise cashback of up to Rs 3,300 on every recharge of Rs 399 or above.