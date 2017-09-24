JioPhone delivery to start from today, here are the details!

According to the information given by a channel partner of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the long awaited moment for all those who booked JioPhone and were waiting for it arrive has come to an end now as today is a big day for all those who had booked the JioPhone as the delivery of the phone will start from today and the distribution of 6 million phone is expected to be completed within 15 days.

As per the reports, deliveries of the low-cost 4G handsets will begin from rural areas and small towns before urban centres, the partner, who did not wish to be named, told the media.

“The Chairman (Mukesh Ambani) had said that the Jio Phone will bridge digital divide between rural and urban India. Therefore, delivery of Jio Phone will start this Sunday in rural areas and small towns,” the channel partner said, as per the media.

According to CyberMedia Research, a total of 61.8 million mobiles were shipped in the second quarter of 2017. With 6 million units of sale, JioPhone is estimated to account for around 10 per cent of India’s total mobile phone market in a quarter.

Pre-booking of the Jio Phone started on August 24 against payment of a refundable deposit of Rs 500. The remainder Rs 1,000 has to be paid by the customer when the company starts delivering the handsets. The entire amount will be refunded against return of the phone after three years.

Jio Phone will come with pre-loaded Jio apps for messaging and entertainment. The phone can be connected with television sets for watching live TV using the Jio TV app.

Reliance Jio Chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced that voice calling for customers of JioPhone would always be free and they would get unlimited data for a month against a payment of Rs 153.