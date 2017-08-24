JioPhone Features, Specifications out, Pre booking begins today

Pre-bookings for the JioPhone will begin today and Reliance Jio has finally released the full specifications of Jio Phone on its website. Intended at 2G feature phone users who are still to join the company’s network, the handset is “essentially free,” despite the fact that you will have to make a refundable security deposit of Rs. 1,500.

Here are the JioPhone specifications

The single Nano-SIM JioPhone sports a 2.4-inch QWVGA (240×320 pixels) display.

JioPhone is powered by the 1.2GHz Spreadtrum SPRD 9820A/QC8905 dual-core processor with Mali-400 GPU and 512MB of RAM

It offers 4GB of internal storage, which is further expandable using a microSD card (up to 128GB)

There’s a 2-megapixel rear camera at the back and a VGA front camera

The JioPhone packs a 2000mAh battery that is rated to offer 12 hours of talk time and 15 days of standby time. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, GPS, and USB 2.0 support.

Jio Phone features

JioPhone comes with voice-enabled search with Jio Assistant that allows you to open apps, search on Google, and even compose SMSes.

It works in English and Hindi both catering to a large audience. The JioPhone also allows you to connect the phone to the TV for projection using the JioMediaCable As mentioned, it comes with 22 Indian language support including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Nepali, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

As of now, the Jio Phone is only available in Black, and in-box accessories include the handset, removable battery, charger adaptor, quick service guide, warranty card, and SIM card. The first Jio-branded phone will come preloaded with apps such as JioCinema, JioMusic, JioTV, and JioXpressNews, along with popular instant messaging and social networking apps. JioPhone bookings will start at 5:30pm on August 24 via the MyJio app, official website.