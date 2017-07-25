JioPhone to miss famous Android apps like WhatsApp, Facebook

Reliance Jio phone which was launched last Friday, contradictory to the rumors of having dual sim slot will have a single sim slot and probably this smartphone will lack support for popular Android Apps like WhatsApp, Facebook.

This newly launched phone comes with features like 4G VoLTE, voice search and support for Jio applications. The Jio phone is restricted to Jio’s network and will come with various Jio Plans.

According to media reports, the company will later on launch the dual sim variant in which one sim slot will be reserved for Jio network and the other one will be free to be used with any network.

The pre- booking of this smartphone will start from 24th August, 2017 and it will be made available from the month of September 2017. Initially users will have to pay a security fee of Rs 1500 which will be refunded later on after three years if they decide to give back the phone.

The Jio Phone will come with an offer of Rs 153 which will provide its users with free voice calls, SMS, data and access to Jio apps every month.

