J&K: Eight militants dead, three injured in gunfights

Jammu: According to the information given by the police official, in an incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir today killed at least eight militants and three others got injured in two separate gunfights.

While explaining the incident to the media, State police Chief S.P. Vaid went on to say that the bodies of seven militants including two top commanders were recovered from an encounter site in Shopian district’s Dragad village.

He further went on to say, three soldiers were also injured.

Another incident that took place today in which one militant identified as Rouf Khandey of the Hizbul Mujahideen was killed and another arrested after a gunfight erupted in Anantnag district’s Dialgam village.

Authorities have suspended internet services in south Kashmir areas.

Rail services between Baramulla in the valley and Bannihal in the Jammu regi n have also been suspended for the day.