J&K: Five civilians dead in Pak firing on LoC

Jammu: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district killed at least five civilians in Pakistan shelling on the Line of Control (LoC). While explaining the incident to media, the police official went on to say: "The Pakistan Army resorted to indiscriminate shelling in Mendhar sector of the LoC. A shell fell on a house killing five members of the same family." The Indian troops were retaliating appropriately…

