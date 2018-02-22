J&K gunfight injure solider

Kashmir: According to the information given by the police, in an ongoing gunfight that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district injured a soldier.

“The injured soldier has been hospitalised. The gunfight is going on in Paribal village,” the police added.

As soon as the security forces cordoned off the village in Hajin area following information about the presence of the militants, they were fired at, triggering the fighting.

According to reports, the village youth have resorted to stone-pelting.