J&K militant attack: Injured policeman critical

According to the information given by the police, policeman was critically injured on Saturday in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. Police said the militants fired at Special Police Officer (SPO) Trilok Singh in Khanabal area. "He has been shifted to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," police sources said. SPOs are engaged by the local police on a monthly consolidated pay package.

