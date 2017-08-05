J&K: Three LeT militants dead in gunfight

Kashmir: As per the information given by the police, in an incident that took place today in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town that killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in a gunfight with the security forces.

Police spokesman Manoj Pandita went on to say: Three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town, police said.

“Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the slain terrorists. The exact identity of the terrorists is being established.” he said.

“One police constable was injured during the encounter. He was shifted to hospital where doctors have described his condition as stable,” he added.