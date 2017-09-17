JP Duminy bids farewell to red ball cricket

South African all-rounder JP Duminy today decided to say good bye to the red ball cricket after contributing for several years. Duminy has till now played a total of 46 Tests since his debut in 2008 against Australia and managed to score 2103 runs at an average of just under 33.

Cricket South Africa today gave information through statement that they released mentioning that all rounder will chiefly focus on limited-overs cricket and also coaching his domestic franchise, Cape Cobras.

Statement said: “It is an experience that cannot be replaced and one I will always cherish. Test cricket has always been the pinnacle and I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some memorable highlights with the Proteas.”

Duminy has been facing issues both on the field and off the field in the last few months and Duminy endured a stifling time on the field against New Zealand in 2017 as he struggled with the bat in all the formats of the game.

He gave some fine performances against Sri Lanka in the Test matches, however, once again failed to impress in the limited-overs format of the game.

South African all rounder Duminy had a grand start to his Test career in 2008 against Australia Down Under and in the Perth Test, he made 50* and assisted South Africa get to the target of 414, the second-highest successful chase in Tests.

However, in the Melbourne Test, the left-hander showcased his class as he smashed 166 and shared a 180-run stand with Dale Steyn for the ninth wicket as South Africa registered their first-ever series win in Australia.