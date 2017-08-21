Judwaa 2 trailer released | WATCH

The much-awaited trailer of David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 has been released today and is been liked by the online audience as well. Salman Khan who portrayed the lead role in the original 1997 film will be seen in a cameo in Judwaa 2.

The trailer depicts Varun reprising Salman’s Prem and Raja from the original. From the cheap antics to roadside jokes, you can see it all. However, there is a twist – a doctor tells us, “Ek jitna kamzor hoga, dusra utna hi takatvar hoga.” While Prem is a sweet,. vulnerable guy who cannot save his own life while Raja is the street-smart chap who is not only capable of saving himself but also save his twin when the need arises.

Talking about the 100 pairs of twins at the trailer launch, David said in a press release, “Portraying the endearing attachment between twins is what I have tried to do. We have 200 twins at the launch sharing the love with us, it feels overwhelming and I am grateful for all the love Judwaa 2 is receiving.”

The sequel will have the blockbuster songs, Oonchi hai Building and Tan Tana Tan rehashed by Anu Malik. The team also shot in Mauritius for another song from the original titled, Tu Mere Dil Mein Bas Ja.