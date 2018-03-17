Juhi Chawla to comeback on silver screen with this movie!

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Juhi Chawla who was last seen in the movie ‘Chalk and Duster’ said that she will be making a comeback on the silver screen with the forthcoming movie ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ which has an amazing script. While talking to the media, Juhi went on to say: "I am returning to the silver screen. Each time, whenever I feature in a film, the media terms it as my comeback. Now, I am working…

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Juhi Chawla who was last seen in the movie ‘Chalk and Duster’ said that she will be making a comeback on the silver screen with the forthcoming movie ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ which has an amazing script.

While talking to the media, Juhi went on to say: “I am returning to the silver screen. Each time, whenever I feature in a film, the media terms it as my comeback. Now, I am working in ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga’ which is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and it is being directed by Shelly Dhar Chopra.”

She further went on to say: “It has an amazing script. The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. So, this is one film that I am looking forward to this year. We are still shooting for the film and by the end of this year, we will be able to release it.”