Just a mere objection to public smoking and 21-year-old student killed

New Delhi: In what can be termed as a shocking incident, a 21-year-old student was killed while his friend is battling for life after they objected to a law student smoking in public.

According to the officials, the accused, son of a visiting IIT-Delhi professor, reportedly rammed his car in their motorcycle after the altercation.

The incident occur on Sunday in south Delhi when Gurpreet Singh (21) and his friend Maninder Singh (22), both students of photography, went out at night to shoot a documentary on pavement dwellers.

And that is where at around 1 pm, they stopped at a food joint near Safdarjung hospital’s casualty ward. While they were eating, one man, later identified as Rohit Krishna Mahanta, stood next to them and started smoking. The accused was reportedly in an inebriated state.

“The duo objected to the man blowing smoke on their faces and asked him not to smoke in public. The objection made Mahanta furious and he began to abuse the duo. The verbal altercation later turned violent. When locals intervened, Gurpreet and Maninder were asked to leave the place,” an eyewitness told police.

Gurpreet’s family has come up with a social media campaign, alleging that it was not an accident but attempt to murder.