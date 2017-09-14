Just not stopping: Guard coach of Jammu Rajdhani derails

New Delhi: Its just getting worse, the guard coach of the Jammu Rajdhani derailed on arrival today at the New Delhi Railway Station at 6:20 am. Although, no casualties have been reported so far. The coach was located at the end of the train. “Last coach of Jammu Rajdhani Express which was entering at platform no 15 of New Delhi railway station derailed around 6.20 a.m,” pointed out Neeraj Sharma, Northern Railways spokesperson.

This is just not done, especially when one takes into account that on September 7, the engine and power car of the Ranchi Rajdhani Express, which was on its way to Delhi, had derailed at the Shivaji Bridge just before it set foot into the New Delhi Railway Station. No casualties had been reported as the train had been moving at a relaxed pace. One person had been reported injured.

If sources are to be believed, hours before the Ranchi Rajdhani Express accident, seven carriages of the Shaktipunj Express had jumped track in eastern Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district. No loss of lives had been reported. Officials had said that as the speed of the train was 40 km per hour, it was possible to prevent injuries.

Point to be noted here is that on August 19, as many as six cars of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express had fallen off track in eastern UP’s Khatauli. The incident had claimed the lives of more than 20 people and left almost 80 dead. The accident, which happened at 5:45 pm, saw some of the coaches crash into a house located close to the tracks.

