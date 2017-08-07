K. Chandrashekar Rao looking for Narendra Modi response

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Miniser K. Chandrashekar Rao is all set to take the assistance of Supreme Court regarding the tax rate levied on public utility projects.

But before going this route, Rao will wait for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s response.

The Chief Minister of Telangana wants public utility and infrastructure projects to be taxed at 5%.

The GST council has given a go ahead that the rate to be reduced from the present 18% to 12%. However, Rao is still not happy.

The main reason behind this is that because the CM has committed to building plenty of public welfare projects. The party promised low cost housing for Hyderabad people alongside safe drinking water projects for the people of the state. Furthermore, the Metro project in Hyderabad is also reaching its final stage.

The TRS has been quite supportive of the NDA before the GST.