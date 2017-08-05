‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ fame Ahsaas Channa to make her Bollywood debut!

Mumbai: As per the sources, Bollywood child artist of the movie ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ Ahsaas Channa is all set to make her Bollywood debut as this diva is reading scripts for several movies and very soon this child artist will be re-launched in the industry.

Ahsaas Channa who is popularly known for her roles as a little boy in Vaastu Shastra (2004) and Shahrukh Khan’s adorable son in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006). She may have successfully pulled off her roles as a male child but, this girl has grown up into a glamorous diva.

While Ahsaas is turning 18 on August 5, we are just happy to see another budding talent make her mark and now take a look at Ahsaas’ journey through the years as she transformed from an adorable little kid to a stunning young girl.

Here are few pictures of the diva:-