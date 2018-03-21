Kabul: 25 dead, 18 injured in bombing

Afghanistan: According to the information given by the authorities, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan’s capital killed at least 25 people and 18 others got injured in a suicide bombing as people were celebrating Nawroz or New Year in the country. The incident happened near Kabul University in the afternoon, media reported. The death toll could rise as emergency personnel were attending to the victims on the scene. Witnesses said they saw many casualties on the ground soon…

Afghanistan: According to the information given by the authorities, in an incident that took place in Afghanistan’s capital killed at least 25 people and 18 others got injured in a suicide bombing as people were celebrating Nawroz or New Year in the country.

The incident happened near Kabul University in the afternoon, media reported.

The death toll could rise as emergency personnel were attending to the victims on the scene. Witnesses said they saw many casualties on the ground soon after the explosion, which is believed to have been a car bomb.