Kabul suicide bombing: 20 killed several injured

According to the information given by the police official to the media, minimum of 20 persons have been killed and 30 others have been injured here in a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State terror group.

The suicide attacker was on foot and wore a vest loaded with explosives that he detonated near the policemen watching the demonstration, official further informed.

The attack happened on Thursday night in Banaee area of Kabul where a group of police officers were handling a protest, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the police said 11 people, including five police personnel, were killed. The number of fatalities jumped to 20 on Friday.