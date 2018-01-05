Kabul suicide bombing: 20 killed several injured

According to the information given by the police official to the media, minimum of 20 persons have been killed and 30 others have been injured here in a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State terror group.
The suicide attacker was on foot and wore a vest loaded with explosives that he detonated near the policemen watching the demonstration, official further informed.
Read:- Suicide bombing take life of 10 in Iraq
The attack happened on Thursday night in Banaee area of Kabul where a group of police officers were handling a protest, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.
A police official told Efe news that the suicide attacker was on foot and wore a vest loaded with explosives that he detonated near the policemen watching the demonstration.
Read:- IS to carry more attacks in Spain
Earlier, the police said 11 people, including five police personnel, were killed. The number of fatalities jumped to 20 on Friday.