Kabul suicide bombing: Three killed and several injured

According to the information given by the police, minimum of three people lost their lives while four other people got injured in a suicide bombing that took place in Kabul, Afganistan. A ministry spokesman has confirmed the attack but did not provide details, saying investigation was underway, reports Xinhua news agency. As per the media reports, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

