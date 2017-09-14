Kalam fellowship given to ‘this’ student.. Click to know who is going to US university!

Many students dream of studying abroad and are not given chance or are sometimes demoralised by not clearing the exams to do so. But the case is not the same for Veena Subramanian who is a Master’s student from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) as she has won the second A.P.J. Kalam Post-Graduate Fellowship from the University of South Florida.

The American university yesterday declared that Veena Subramanian has been endowed with the Kalam fellowship.

To tell our readers a little bit about the prestigious fellowship, this Fellowship was instituted in 2015 in honour of (former) President Abdul Kalam, who visited the University in 2012.

The Fellowship smooth the progress of Indian students like Subramanian to carry on with PhD in specified Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (SGEM) programme, with four-year tuition waiver and $18,000 (Rs 11,52,000) stipend per year.

Subramanian is looking forward to utilize the PhD programme at the University to create effect in genome integrity and aging mechanism, which will improve the basics of issues facing the elderly and help researchers to discover explanation to their extreme requirements.

To tell you about this brilliant student who grabbed this prestigious fellowship, Subramanian graduated in Biotechnology engineering from the Vellore Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu and then went on to pursue her Masters in Cell Biology at the IISc.

US University’s Vice President Roger Brindley talking on this achievement by the student said that her academic credentials and enthusiasm for research demonstrates all that represent a Kalam Fellow. He further said that his team welcome and look forward to her contributions to their Department of Cell Biology, Microbiology and Molecular Biology.