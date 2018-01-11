Kamal Haasan has some hidden launch party plans

Kamal Haasan, who has announced his entry into politics, today went on to say that like in cinema, in politics also there is a fear that a rival can run away with your script and produce a film before he can do it in what is seen as a veiled reference to his longtime friend and superstar Rajinikanth.
In a write-up in the Tamil weekly ‘Ananda Vikatan’, he said he was often being asked about the progress of his plans to launch a political party. This was like asking what is the story plot on the first day a film’s production starts.
“But in cinema there is a fear that a rival may complete a film and release it before we are able to do it. In politics also there is such a fear,” he said in an apparent reference to Rajinikanth, who has also announced his entry into politics.
“That is why one has to be careful.
What has to be said has to be said carefully and correctly. One has to guard against taking back what has been uttered. I am involved in that only,” he said.