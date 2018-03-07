Kandy tension continues, curfew enters day three

COLOMBO: As per the details given by Sri Lankan Police, after the communal tension in Sri Lanka's Kandy, curfew has been imposed on the third day as well. Earlier, there were reports of clash on the streets resulting in two deaths while several others got injured. Talking to media, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera went on to say that the curfew, which was imposed on Sunday night, had been extended until further notice as several violent incidents had been reported…

