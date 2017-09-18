Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Simran’ shines at box office

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is popularly known for her bold attitude, is once again making headlines for her tremendous performance in ‘Simran’. The movie managed to earn Rs 3.65 crore on Sunday.

As per reports, ‘Simran’ has opened on a higher note and minted Rs 2.43 crore on day one of its release and Rs 3.40 crore approx on Saturday. The total collection now stands at Rs 9.48 crore.

The movie has done well at the box office as compared to the other releases this week. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film revolves around a housekeeper who gets involved in a heinous crime while working in the United States. Kangana’s fantabulous acting is the delightful factor of the movie and the actress is earning applauds from her fans.

Kangana will next be seen in Manikarnika: The queen of Jhansi, which is being directed by Krish. The Queen actress will portray the role of Rani Laxmibai.