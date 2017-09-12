Kanika Kapoor’s surprise moment on the sets of Om Shanti Om

Mumbai: The singing sensation who set the charts on fire with Babydoll, Kanika Kapoor, has debuted on Indian television as a judge on Star Bharat’s (Life OK – Rebranded) most talked about reality show Om Shanti Om. The award-winning singer was astonished to see her kids and parents on the sets. They flew all the way from London to surprise her.

Talking to Kanika about the same she shares, “Shooting for Om Shanti Om has been an exciting, thrilling as well as challenging experience as I have been juggling the shoots with my singing commitments. This had left me with literally no sleep and no time to breathe. Family time is what I needed, to meet my parents and hug my kids, however, it seemed like a distant dream as there was so much going on. Someone surely must have read my mind as the very next day, my children and most understanding parents surprised me on the sets of Om Shanti Om and this was surely a huge highlight for me. I don’t know how they managed to pull it off but it was one of the sweetest moments for me and thank you to the team of Om Shanti Om for this and obviously my family for being there throughout.”

On the judging panel with her is Bollywood sensation Sonakshi Sinha and singer composer ShekharRavjiani. The epitome of devotion ParamPujya Swami Ramdev Ji is unveiling the concept of the show to the audiences across India. AparshaktiKhurana is seen as a host on the show.