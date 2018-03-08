Kapil Sharma’s new show to replace ‘Super Dancer 2’, here’s the launch date!

Mumbai: Ace comedian as well as Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma who is known for his exceptionally humorous nature, is all set to make a comeback on television with a bang after his previous hit show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. This time Kapil is returning to what he does the best, taking the audiences on a laughter ride with his witty one-liners and his impeccable comic timing with his new show ‘Family Time with Kapil Sharma’. Confirming the date to the…

Confirming the date to the media, a source from the channel said, “Family Time With Kapil Sharma will go on air from March 25 and will replace Super Dancer Chapter 2.”

A couple of days back, the channel also released the second teaser of the show where Kapil was in his elements. The 45 seconds clip takes a sly dig at Kapil’s financial condition because of which the basic food supply has also been stopped at his home.

The caption of the video read, “Ek naya twist, ek naya safar… Par wahi @KapilSharmaK9 Fir hoga uske saath hansi ka safar shuru. #FamilyTimeWithKapilSharma jald hi sirf Sony Entertainment Television par.”