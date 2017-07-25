Kapil’s absence due to his ill-health has fanned speculations: Kiku

Mumbai: Famous comedian Kiku Sharda has officially turned down the rumors of ace comedian Kapil Sharma being in depression right now and his show “The Kapil Sharma Show” will soon go off air.

When asked about the show going off air Kiku went on to say: “Kapil’s absence due to his ill-health has fanned stupid speculations. I don’t want to comment and fan all this further. We have started shooting for the coming weekend.”

Star cast and crew members of “Jab Harry Met Sejal” and “Mubarakan” had to leave the sets of the show twice as on both the occasions Kapil was unwell for shoot.

Kapil’s comedy show has fallen short of ratings after the departure of Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra. Comedian Sunil Grover decided to quit the show after a verbal spat with Kapil Sharma during a flight and his departure was later on followed by many of his colleagues.