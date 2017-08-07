Karan Johar shares the first image of his twins Yash and Roohi

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar today shared the picture of his twins that people were waiting for since many days and months.

On the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, he revealed the youngest brother-sister duo of Bollywood with a post on Instagram. The twins, who are named after Karan’s parents Yash and Roohi are now six months old and we cannot stop looking at them because the two chubby babies are too adorable.

Karan recently wrote a long letter for his kids and talked about how the two have affected his life. In the letter, written exclusively for Vogue, the director mentioned how he is taking care of his health, working out and doing all that he can in order to extend his life so that he can be around when his kids need him and see them growing up.

The 45 year old filmmaker expressed that while people will expect them to become a filmmaker just like his father and his grandfather, Yash Johar, he wants to offer them all sorts of independence to make their own choices but wishes to be in their thoughts and memories forever.