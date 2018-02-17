Karbonn launches affordable smartphone ‘Titanium Jumbo 2’

Prevalent and most commonly used smartphone company Karbonn has good news for all the people who are looking for an affordable smartphone. Yes you read it right; Karbonn launched its brand new smartphone ‘Titanium Jumbo 2’ at Rs 5,999 only on Amazon.in.

The smartphone has a 5.5-inch screen with HD IPS full lamination 2.5D curved display.

“We are looking forward to the launch of Titanium Jumbo 2. Such offer from Karbonn is also our way of contributing further towards the ‘Digital India’ initiative of which we have been a staunch supporter,” said Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles.

The device houses a 4000mAh battery and sports a 8MP front camera and 13MP rear camera with LED flash.

It is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 64GB.