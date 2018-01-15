Karbonn launches Titanium Frames S7 budget smartphone, priced at rupees 6,999

NEW DELHI: Domestic handset maker Karbonn Mobiles on Monday launched its “Titanium Frames S7” budget Android smartphone in India for Rs 6,999.

Available on e-commerce platform Shopclues. Device runs Android 7.0 Nougat Operating System (OS).

Powered by a 1.45 Ghz quad-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB.

This device sports a 5.5-inche HD display with 2.5D curved glass.

Powered by a 3,000mAh battery, the smartphone is designed to last all day long on a single charge, the company claimed.

The 4G-VoLTE device comes with a launch offer from telecom service provider Airtel with a cash back of Rs 2,000.