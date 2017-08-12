Karnataka giving headache to Amit Shah

BENGALURU: Amit Shah is all set to do some tough talking to the top state leadership hierarachy, with his three-day visit starting today.

The main objective of this visit is to infuse new dynamism into the BJP rank to fight the forthcoming assembly election. But for that, it is of paramount importance that party iron out the differences within before coming up with the strategy to take on the political rivals.

The absence of K S Eshwarappa at the recent party meeting has again exposed the division within the party.

The differences between B S Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa that has surfaced again can dent the party chances.

While Shah is expected to convey a tough message to bury the differences, his meeting with state leaders and various party wings would chart out duties for each leader.