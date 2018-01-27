Karni Sena threat effect: Prasoon Joshi opts out of Jaipur Literature Festival

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi will not be attending Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) and will not be present for the session on Sunday titled Main aur Woh: Conversations with Myself.

The decision is seen as a result of the warning given by Karni Sena against coming to Jaipur in relation to the issue concerned with the film Padmaavat.

“Will not be attending JLF this year and must say will miss sharing great moments with literature and poetry lovers. I am doing this so that the dignity of the event does not get compromised or discomfort caused either to the organisers, fellow writers or the attendees. And also so that the lovers of literature get to focus on creativity and not controversy,” Joshi said in a statement mailed by the public relations agency of JLF.

Joshi also tried to clarify his stance on Padmaavat. “The issue around the film Padmaavat – I did my job and sincerely took a sensitive and balanced call. As I have said earlier, certification was done with due processes, incorporating valid suggestions whilst staying mindful to the concerns of the society as well as to the canvas of cinema. It’s sad that we are not relying on genuine peaceful dialogue. It’s important that we keep mutual trust and faith in each other and our institutions so that the issues don’t reach this far.”